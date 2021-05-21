Bernie Sanders brings in resolution blocking arms sale to Israel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Former US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has introduced a resolution in the Senate blocking the sale of $735 million weapons to Israel on Thursday, similar to the symbolic one brought in the House of Representatives in response to Israeli bombing of Gaza.
"At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate," said Sanders, an independent who votes with Democrats, according to international media reports. Democratic President Joe Biden's administration approved the potential sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel this year, and sent it to Congress for formal review. The clashes have prompted calls from some lawmakers for a more concerted US effort to stop the violence, including Israeli airstrikes that have killed dozens of civilians, most of them Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. Sanders, a former candidate for Democratic presidential nomination, said Americans need to take a "hard look" at whether the weapons sales fuel conflict between Israel and Palestinians.