Pak diplomats hope UAE flight ban lifts soon

DUBAI: Pakistani diplomats have said they were hopeful a ban on flights to the UAE will be lifted soon.

The consulate general in Dubai said it was in talks with UAE officials to allow thousands of Pakistani expats to return to the Emirates.

Flights from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, were suspended earlier this month. Those countries have all reported cases of the Indian double variant.

A representative told a media outlet that the consulate was hopeful flights "would return to normal” soon.

Several Pakistani families who live in the UAE said they are worried that they could lose jobs if they were stranded for a prolonged period.

Hiba Jamal – a Dubai resident for the past seven years – travelled to Pakistan with her husband and four-year-old child for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

They hope to return to their second home in the UAE.

“We were all supposed to be back in the UAE before May 22,” she said.

“My husband also came here to spend Eid with us, but now his job is on the line and we are stressed that our residency visas could expire by the time flights resume.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty and it’s such a traumatic situation. We couldn’t even celebrate Eid.”