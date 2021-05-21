close
Fri May 21, 2021
AJK president raises issue of clean drinking water

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday said that the lack of clean drinking water in and around Rawalakot city is creating a health crisis, which could affect the entire population of the area. He expressed these views after a briefing in the Presidency by ACS Development Dr Sajid Mehmood Chauhan on the Drake Water Dam Project.

