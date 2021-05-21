Ex-VC rejects excise claim about his vehicle

LAHORE: Reacting to a news item -- “NAB’s request: Excise Dept suspends registration of 384 vehicles” -- published in The News, former VC of Punjab University Dr Mujahid Kamran has said he had not owned a personal vehicle for at least last one decade, maybe a decade and a half. “Therefore, it is both meaningless and mala-fide on the part of NAB to include my name in the list. Through the columns of your esteemed paper I would like to ask the Chairman NAB to direct a correction in the list and remove my name. I may add, and NAB knows it very well, have maliciously scoured my bank accounts and other records over the years, that not only do I not own a vehicle, I do not have enough money to buy even a1300 cc car. NAB should be ashamed of including my name in the said list. But that requires a modicum of competence, due diligence and self-respect that I have seen lacking in quite a few senior NAB officials”, statement of the former PU VC concludes.