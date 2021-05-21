Ex-VC rejects excise claim about his vehicle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Reacting to a news item -- “NAB’s request: Excise Dept suspends registration of 384 vehicles” -- published in The News, former VC of Punjab University Dr Mujahid Kamran has said he had not owned a personal vehicle for at least last one decade, maybe a decade and a half. “Therefore, it is both meaningless and mala-fide on the part of NAB to include my name in the list. Through the columns of your esteemed paper I would like to ask the Chairman NAB to direct a correction in the list and remove my name. I may add, and NAB knows it very well, have maliciously scoured my bank accounts and other records over the years, that not only do I not own a vehicle, I do not have enough money to buy even a1300 cc car. NAB should be ashamed of including my name in the said list. But that requires a modicum of competence, due diligence and self-respect that I have seen lacking in quite a few senior NAB officials”, statement of the former PU VC concludes.