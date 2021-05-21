PTI accounts case: ECP yet to decide on latest petition

ISLAMABAD: The perusal of PTI accounts concluded Thursday, while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was yet to decide on the latest application filed by the petitioner to extend the perusal by three days allowing review of all original PTI bank statements requisitioned through the State Bank of Pakistan, having been kept secret from the perusal.

The two financial analysts of the petitioner conducted an exhaustive scrutiny of PTI documents put before them in the allotted 40 hours spread over several days, it was learnt.

Sources noted that unless the ECP or the committee allowed perusal of original PTI bank statements, the attention would now shift to the petitioner and the Scrutiny Committee to finalise and submit their findings before the ECP by the end of this month as per its order issued on April 14, 2021. Later, in a chat with the media persons here, the petitioner and PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar termed unfortunate the hurdles created by the Scrutiny Committee to impede rather than facilitate the perusal process claiming that the information shared for perusal was only the 'tip of the iceberg’. “But the iceberg of mega funding scam is so huge that even the 'tip of the iceberg' would sink the proverbial 'Titanic. Once the report is finalised in the next few days, it would be submitted before the ECP and made public,” he noted.