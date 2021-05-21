Punjab to ease curbs on outdoor dining, wedding events

Ag APP

LAHORE/KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government Thursday decided to relax restrictions on outdoor dining at restaurants and outdoor wedding functions with effect from May 24 and June 1 respectively.

However, it imposed complete ban on commercial activities after 8pm on week days and declared Saturday and Sunday as closed holidays, except essential services, till June 15.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, in a notification, ordered imposition of lockdown restrictions, which will come into force with immediate effect and remain effective till June 15.

The industrial and agricultural activities and establishments shall remain exempt from operation of this order.

The exemptions have been granted for essential services including pharmacies/medical stores, medical facilities and vaccination centres, petrol pumps, tandoors, milk/dairy shops, food takeaways and e-commerce, /courier/postal services & utility services (electricity, natural gas, internet, cellular networks / telecom, call centres, media), auto workshops, oil depots and all kinds of mandis including grain, fruit, cattle and vegetable mandis, which will remain open for 24 hours, seven days a week.

However, the essential services such as grocery stores, bakeries, karyana stores, meat/chicken shops, fruit & vegetable shops, atta chakkis, etc. are surprisingly omitted from the list of essential services exempted from the operation of the order. There shall be complete ban on indoor dining throughout the province and only takeaway/home delivery shall be allowed. However, outdoor dining, including food courts in malls, shall be allowed till 11:59pm w.e.f. 24th May. Whereas indoor wedding functions are banned throughout the province, the outdoor marriage functions shall be allowed w.e.f. 1st June 2021 with maximum limit of 150 guests and strict implementation of COVID19 SOPs. All type of marriage/event halls, community centers and marquees shall remain closed throughout the province.

The shrines/mazaars, cinemas/theatres and indoor gyms shall remain closed throughout the province.

The tourism sector shall be allowed to open subject to strict adherence of COVID19 SOPs w.e.f. 24th May 2021.