Kh Asif's remand extended till June 3

LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday extended judicial remand of former foreign minister and PML-N leader Kh Asif till June 3, an accused of alleged money-laundering and assets beyond means.

The court has adjourned the hearing as the regular judge yet has not been appointed in the court after the transfer of the previous one. The details shared by the NAB at the time of arrest of Kh Asif stated that the investigation against Asif was being conducted under Section 5 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and Section 3 of the Anti-Money-Laundering Act 2010.