China takes lead in number of billionaires

ISLAMABAD: Beijing surpassed New York to have the most billionaires (in dollar terms) in the world, according to business magazine Forbes. The 2021 Forbes World's list has 2,755 members with 25 percent of them living in 10 cities, and over 10 percent in 5 Chinese metropolises including Beijing (100), Hong Kong (80), Shenzhen (68), Shanghai (64) and Hangzhou (47).

All 10 cities recorded net gains of billionaire residents, reflecting the global growth in billionaires over the last year, said Forbes. In San Francisco is at number nine with 48 billionaires, Mumbai is at number eight with 48 billionaires, London at number seven with 63 billionaires, Russian capital Moscow is at number seven with 79 billionaires, New York has attained second position with 99 billionaires.