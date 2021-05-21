Local govt system: SC to hear contempt petitions against Punjab govt on 28th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up next week contempt petitions filed against government of Punjab for not implementing its order in letter and spirit regarding restoring the local government system.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear on May 28, contempt petitions, filed by Mayor Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation Sardar Naseem Khan and Asad Ali Khan against the government of Punjab.

On March 25, the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had restored the local government system in Punjab and declared Section 3 of the Punjab Local Bodies Act 2019 as ultra vires to the Constitution. The court had allowed petitions challenging the Punjab Local Bodies Act 2019. The Punjab Local Government Act 2019 was passed by the provincial legislature in May 2019.