Handling of violence in Gaza: US Muslim groups boycott White House Eid event

ISLAMABAD: Several prominent American Muslim organisations boycotted the annual White House Eid celebration Sunday, part of the backlash the Biden administration faces over its handling of the ongoing violence in Gaza and Israel.

For weeks, President Joe Biden has refused to echo the international community’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza where hundreds of people, mostly Palestinians, have died and has shied away from openly opposing Israel’s planned evictions of Palestinian families from a neighbourhood in east Jerusalem. According to international media reports, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Monday the US would not join calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militant group. Instead, the Biden administration approved a $735 million weapons sale to Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, furthering outrage among Muslim groups and lawmakers.

The dissenting groups, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations and American Muslims for Palestine, participated in a counter Eid event, “Eid with Palestine: A Protest of the White House Eid Event,” and have since circulated petitions urging the White House to take action and organized protests across the country.