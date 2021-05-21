42 passengers test COVID positive

PESHAWAR: Around 42 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus at the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar upon arrival from the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

The passengers were flown by the Emirates airline and Pakistan International Airlines from UAE.

Initially, the airport authorities reported that 60 passengers were diagnosed with the viral infection but officials of Rescue 1122 later announced to have shifted 42 passengers from the airport to the quarantine centre in Peshawar. Some of the passengers protested at the airport against the relevant airlines authorities.