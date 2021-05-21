India approves Covid drug in emergency

LONDON: India has begun distributing a new “locally developed” drug to treat Covid-19 symptoms, reports BBC.

Authorities have approved 2-DG and it is to be first used in hospitals across the capital, Delhi. The drug — 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG — has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in cooperation with pharma company Dr Reddy's.

According to a government statement, the drug accumulates in virus-infected cells and prevents the growth of the virus by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique, the press release said.

However, some critics are warning that there is not enough data available to back up the drug's emergency approval as a Covid treatment.

"Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence," the government said in a release.

But health experts say a lack published data on the drug's performance in human trials raises questions about its efficacy.

They also point out that D2 was originally developed and tested for treating cancer but has not been approved yet even after prolonged use.

With more than 24 million cases and 270,000 deaths, India is now the epicentre of the global pandemic.