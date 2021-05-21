Pakistan for boosting ties with Ukraine, says General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan attaches great importance to boosting bilateral ties with Ukraine and believes that both nations would develop meaningful and long-term relationship through enhanced cooperation.

Gen Bajwa said this while talking to prime minister of Ukraine and other cabinet members during his visit to the country. The COAS visited Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, where he held separate meetings with Shmyhal Denys - prime minister of Ukraine and Uruskyi Oleh - deputy prime minister and minister for strategic industries of Ukraine. During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan peace process and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation in various fields were discussed. Both dignitaries appreciated Pakistan”s contributions for conflict prevention in the region, especially the Afghan peace process. Earlier, the COAS also called on Taran Andrii - Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Lt-Gen Serhii Korniichuk — Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lt-Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi - Commander of the Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Avakov Arsen - Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

On arrival at the ministry of defence, COAS was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out military contingent. Besides mutual and professional interests, matters of defence and security collaboration between both countries and overall regional security situation were discussed, during the meetings. Both sides agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties particularly in defence production, training, counter-terrorism and intelligence domains. The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region and reiterated Ukraine’s desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all domains. Meanwhile, Gen Bajwa also visited a military test site in Kharkiv region of Ukraine and witnessed field tests of various weapons and equipment Thursday. COAS took keen interest in the tests and appreciated the performance of all ranks associated with the projects. He said defence cooperation between both countries has always been traditionally an important component of our bilateral relations. Pakistan is keen to enhance defence cooperation with Ukraine on the basis of Transfer of Technology (ToT) and Joint Ventures (JVs) in future as both sides can benefit from each other’s experience.