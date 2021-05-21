Punjab to ease curbs on outdoor dining, wedding events

Ag APP

LAHORE/ KARACHI/ ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government Thursday decided to relax restrictions on outdoor dining at restaurants and outdoor wedding functions with effect from May 24 and June 1 respectively.

However, it imposed complete ban on commercial activities after 8pm on week days and declared Saturday and Sunday as closed holidays, except essential services, till June 15.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, in a notification, ordered imposition of lockdown restrictions, which will come into force with immediate effect and remain effective till June 15.

The industrial and agricultural activities and establishments shall remain exempt from operation of this order.

The exemptions have been granted for essential services including pharmacies/medical stores, medical facilities and vaccination centres, petrol pumps, tandoors, milk/dairy shops, food takeaways and e-commerce, /courier/postal services & utility services (electricity, natural gas, internet, cellular networks / telecom, call centres, media), auto workshops, oil depots and all kinds of mandis including grain, fruit, cattle and vegetable mandis, which will remain open for 24 hours, seven days a week.

However, the essential services such as grocery stores, bakeries, karyana stores, meat/chicken shops, fruit & vegetable shops, atta chakkis, etc. are surprisingly omitted from the list of essential services exempted from the operation of the order.

There shall be complete ban on indoor dining throughout the province and only takeaway/home delivery shall be allowed. However, outdoor dining, including food courts in malls, shall be allowed till 11:59pm w.e.f. 24th May.

Whereas indoor wedding functions are banned throughout the province, the outdoor marriage functions shall be allowed w.e.f. 1st June 2021 with maximum limit of 150 guests and strict implementation of COVID19 SOPs. All type of marriage/event halls, community centers and marquees shall remain closed throughout the province.

The shrines/mazaars, cinemas/theatres and indoor gyms shall remain closed throughout the province.

The tourism sector shall be allowed to open subject to strict adherence of COVID19 SOPs w.e.f. 24th May 2021. However, separate instructions shall be issued in this regard.

The amusement parks throughout the province shall remain closed, however, walking/jogging tracks shall remain open subject to strict adherence to COVID19 SOPs. All citizens shall use face covering in public places throughout the province.

All public/private offices and establishments throughout the province shall resume normal working hours and follow the policy of work from home for 50% of their staff.

As for large gatherings, there shall be complete ban on all types of indoor and outdoor gatherings throughout the province. There shall be complete ban on contact sports, festivals, cultural, social and other events throughout the province. The contact sports do not include outdoor sports such as cricket, golf, tennis and badminton.

All types of inter provincial, intercity and intra-city public transport shall operate at 50% of total capacity. However, all types of inter provincial public transport shall remain closed for two days i.e. Saturday & Sunday every week, w.e.f. 22nd May 2021. Exemption is granted to goods/freight, medical and other emergency services. The railways shall operate at maximum 70% of total seating capacity.

The district administration and police shall work in close liaison to ensure strict implementation of this order, which shall come into force immediately within territorial limits of Punjab till June 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Thursday expressed concern over the NCOC’s decision to ease restrictions, saying the situation in Sindh, in particular, had taken an alarming turn, as Karachi’s hospitals were running out of beds.

A statement issued by the PMA said the decision to ease restrictions too soon could lead to more cases and the Sindh government should carefully consider the situation before lifting the restrictions as per suggestions of the NCOC.

The PMA said patients were are unable to find a place in hospitals, adding that the NCOC took the decision to ease restrictions “in a hurry.”

On the other hand, the Sindh government Thursday decided to maintain the existing coronavirus restrictions across the province.

A meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus was held on Thursday. It was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, IG, additional chief secretary home, Karachi commissioner and other officials.

Murad said on the day of Eidul Fitr on May 13, there were 1,232 coronavirus cases in the province and after Eid on May 19, the cases were 2,076. Karachi reported 16.82% of these cases.

The members of the task force and experts advised the CM to continue with the existing coronavirus restrictions in the province.

On this, Murad said if the rate of cases decreased, the restrictions would be relaxed.

He instructed the task force to review the situation and suggest further steps.

Meanwhile, the national tally of active COVID-19 cases was Thursday recorded 66,282 with 4,207 more people testing positive and 4,171 people recovering from the disease during the 24 hours.

One hundred and thirty-one corona patients died during the 24 hours out of which 110 were under treatment in hospital and 21 out of the hospital, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 131 deaths, 59 people died on the ventilator.

There were 4,517 infected patients under treatment in critical care in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities in 24 hours.

The national positivity ratio during24 hours was recorded 8.22 percent.

It may be mentioned that the positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low.

A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 56 percent, Multan 68 percent, Bahawalpur 48 percent and Peshawar 36 percent.

Around 540 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Around 51,130 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 20,421 in Sindh, 15,949 in Punjab, 8,043 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,949 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,481 in Balochistan, 333 in GB, and 954 in AJK.

Around 804,122 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 890,391 cases have been detected including the perished, the recovered and under-treatment patients so far, including AJK 18,469, Balochistan 24,223, GB 5,452, ICT 79,789, KP 128,033, Punjab 331,102 and Sindh 303,323.

Around 19,987 deaths have been recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,854 have perished in Sindh, 9,640 in Punjab, 3,855 in KP, 740 in ICT, 270 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 521 in AJK.

A total of 12,603,469 tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.