Without water

Residents of Mubarak Village that live along the shore of the Arabian Sea are forced to buy water from the main city as the only source of potable water in the area – a small dam – has dried up. The village, with its nearly 10,000 inhabitants, is nearly 200 years old. It is disappointing that families living there do not have access to potable water. Residents want the relevant authorities to construct another water reservoir and repair the old one.

Sarfraz Haroon

Karachi