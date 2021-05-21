Losing popularity

The present clearly suggests that a majority of people will not (and should not) vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next elections. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did nothing when the people of India were dying outside banks while standing in long queues during the 2015 demonetisation drive. He also did nothing when labourers and migrant workers were dying on roads after they were forced to flee their temporary homes during the 2020 lockdown.

Now, he is doing nothing when people are dying outside hospitals due to a lack of hospital beds and the shortage of oxygen cylinders and Covid-19 vaccines in the country. In the middle of a pandemic, the PM, however, is busy campaigning for the next elections.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai, India