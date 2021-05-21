Changing scenario

There appear to bea rapid changes occurring on the political scene, although it is as yet disputed precisely what these mean. While the words used to discuss the actions taken by a group led by Jehangir Tareen may vary, there appears to be a growing rift within the PTI. Although some are calling the formation of the group, now with its own separate leaders, a forward bloc, others argue that this is not the case at least as yet and is simply a minor rift within the PTI which will soon be patched over. It is difficult to say precisely what Tareen's tactics are. But Jehangir Tareen is known to be an astute man with considerable political skills. In this sense, his actions coming on the same day as court cases against him in a banking court and special court, as well as just ahead of the federal and provincial budgets next month cannot be ignored.

The Tareen group appears to consist of some 25 MPAs in Punjab, with the line being taken that for the present, the battle is against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and there are no differences with Imran Khan himself who had previously set up a discussion with Tareen on ongoing developments. There is conjecture as to what the further game-plan may be. Quite obviously had the Tareen group, which also has the support of at least 9 MNAs, intended to overthrow the government for any reason, it could have done so with the backing of the PML-N, especially given the fact that the PTI has a very narrow margin by which it stands in the National Assembly. However, the fact that they chose not to do so indicates that Tareen may be moving ahead in steps.

There is also the question of what Imran Khan will do in response to the new threat he faces. While some members of his party have argued that this is not a threat at all, the sudden volley of hashtagged tweets seen on Wednesday and Thursday from PTI ministers and senior members stating their commitment to Imran Khan indicate that the move by the Tareen group was seen as some kind of possible threat in the future, at least by many members of the party. A key question is whether Imran Khan is willing to make any compromises or whether he will instead choose to go down in history as a political martyr. It appears to many that Imran is determined to hold his own and has been striking out recently against Shahbaz Sharif as well. His attitude towards Tareen, once a close ally, has been fairly dignified and mature with an agreement to discuss matters with that group. However, it is difficult to believe that Usman Buzdar could be taking action in Punjab without the knowledge of Imran Khan. These lines will become clearer in the very near future. There is, after all, not much time before the next budget is announced and the voting pattern at that time may give away the story and how it is to shape up with allies of the PTI having also expressed their displeasure with the party in recent weeks. One thing is clear: the inability of the PM and his advisers to resolve these issues has led the PTI into dire straits and the ruling party is no more a monolith that it appeared to be when it came to power nearly three years ago.