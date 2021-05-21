PPP slates govt on corona expenditure report

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman questioned from the government reasons of asking Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) for delaying the audit report on COVID-19 expenditure and asked why the government is running away from transparency. “Why try to delay the report one day before the final deadline and why is the government nervous,” she question while reacting on report that federal government asked AGP to delay the report on COVID-19 expenditures through her series of tweets.