Fri May 21, 2021
May 21, 2021

Go-ahead given for professional exams

May 21, 2021

Islamabad: The National Command and Control Centre, the country's COVID-19 nerve centre, has allowed the holding of professional examinations and tests in the country.

In a tweet, the minister said the nationwide organisations and private entities could contact the ministry for permission to hold those exams. He added that for that permission, the details of exam centres and the number of students sitting exams were to be shared with the ministry along with the promise of compliance with the standard operating procedures.

“If all arrangements are satisfactory, permission [for exams] will be given promptly,” he added. A day earlier, the NCOC allowed the reopening of schools for in-person learning in districts, where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than five per cent.

