Budget 2021-22: Rs150 bn demanded for higher education in upcoming budget

A representative image.

Islamabad: For the last five years, the higher education sector in Pakistan is facing a severe financial crisis due to continuous allocation insufficient budget amount. The current financial crisis, inflation, and Covid-19 triggered economic slump have worsened these financial issues manifold, said Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA).

To tackle these financial crises, FAPUASA has demanded a substantial increase in higher education sector allocations in the upcoming budget for 2021-22. FAPUASA stressed for the allocation of at least Rs150 billion in next budget to overcome years’ long deficit and financial imbalance currently faced by Pakistani universities.

An urgent online meeting of the general body of FAPUASA was held on this one-point agenda of higher education allocations in the new budget. Following through deliberations, it was unanimously resolved that Rs150 billion should be allocated as the recurring budget for higher education in the year 2021-22. During the current financial crisis survival for teaching and research faculty of the higher education sector is difficult. Therefore, FAPUASA demanded at least 25 per cent increase in salaries and a tax rebate of 75 per cent for the researcher and the teaching community.

A similar relief in pension was also suggested and the idea of freezing pension at a certain level was strongly rejected.

FAPUASA endorsed the stakeholder’s recommendations during the recent consultation sessions on the topic of “Budget 2021-22: Needs & Expectations of Higher Education Sector” and urged for a special Covid-19 relief package for the higher education sector, in the country, similar that given in other sectors.

It was also demanded that the federal and provincial governments and especially HEC should seriously consider the severity of the ground realities while allocating budget for the higher education sector.

For instance, the inflation rate of 14.5%, increase in access to higher education from 1.76 million in FY 2017-18 to 2.06 million in FY 2020-21, increase in number of PhD faculty from 15,028 in FY 2017-18 to 19,978 in current FY 2020-21 and increase in number of public sector universities from 99 to 138 with 92 regional campuses during the last five years should be considered in the budget.