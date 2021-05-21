10,000 wheat bags seized from godown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Thursday seized 10,000 wheat bags from a godown and shifted the wheat to wheat procurement centre Mangowal. The ADCR raided Mangowal locality and seized the wheat that was stored illegally. Talking to reporters, he said illegal activities in terms of wheat hoard-ing would not be tolera-ted.