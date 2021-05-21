close
Fri May 21, 2021
Our Correspondent 
May 21, 2021

10,000 wheat bags seized from godown

May 21, 2021 
May 21, 2021

LALAMUSA: Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Thursday seized 10,000 wheat bags from a godown and shifted the wheat to wheat procurement centre Mangowal. The ADCR raided Mangowal locality and seized the wheat that was stored illegally. Talking to reporters, he said illegal activities in terms of wheat hoard-ing would not be tolera-ted.

