Scholarships announced for ex-FATA, Balochistan students

Islamabad: The regulator for higher education in the country has announced postgraduate scholarships for the students of Balochistan as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's merged tribal districts formerly known as FATA.

According to the HEC, the grant will be awarded during the academic year 2021-22 in all subjects and disciplines. Totalling around Rs90,000, it will cover tuition fee, living allowance, book allowance, traveling allowance, and initial settlement allowance.

The scholarship will be given away on 'merit' basis. The candidates will have to sit the HEC aptitude test and score at least 50 per cent. Under the criteria, the applicants must have a Balochistan/merged districts domicile and 16 years of education with 60% marks and must be aged 35 years or below.