Govt to prioritise teachersâ€™ vaccination

Islamabad: For the reopening of educational institutions and safe holding of examinations, the federal government has decided to vaccinate teachers and support staff on a priority basis.

This was revealed by the spokesperson for the education ministry on Thursday. He said that the decision was taken in consultation with NCOC. The move is aimed at ensuring the elimination of disruption in the education sector and reduce learning losses. He said that the government has decided to support the education sector through the targeted vaccination of its teaching and support staff.

The latest development will require all teachers and invigilation staff to get themselves vaccinated ahead of the upcoming board examinations. Non-vaccinated staff will not be allowed in exam halls, he said. The ministry of education has approached NCOC to assist respective provincial and local governments for speedy vaccination of teaching and support staff.