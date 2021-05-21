Afridi asks UNHRC to press India for release of Sehrai’s relatives

Islamabad: Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday called upon the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to take notice of illegal arrest of Ashraf Sehrai’s close family members by the regime in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Chairing a condolence Reference hosted by the Committee for Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq Shaheed, Khwaja Abdul Gani Lone, Mohammad Ashraf Khan Sehrai and all martyrs of Kashmiri freedom struggle, Afridi urged the rights activists to press India for immediate release of sons and nephews of the martyrs.

Chairman Kashmir Committee chaired the reference while senior leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) attended the reference. Shehryar Khan Afridi briefed the APHC leadership on the measures taken by the Kashmir Committee to raise the Kashmir dispute and raise awareness on the issue and said that Pakistan would never deviate from the cause of Kashmir.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi led the prayers for solace of the martyrs and success of Kashmiri freedom struggle. Syed Faiz Naqshbandi lauded the demand made by Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi for demanding an International Medical Corridor on humanitarian basis for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as India had failed to provide medical assistance to the Kashmiri people held under double lockdown.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi shared the services of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai for the cause of Kashmir and said that throughout his life, Sehrai never compromised on the cause of Kashmir. Syed Yousaf Nasim gave an overview of the services rendered by Khwaja Abdul Gani Lone and highlighted his sacrifices. He said that Kashmiris were tied in a blood bond with Pakistanis and they could never be separated from each other.