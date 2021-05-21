Princes William castigates BBC

LONDON: Princes William and Harry have issued personal statements in response to the findings of an independent investigation that found then-BBC journalist Martin Bashir “deceived and induced” to secure an interview with their mom, the late Princess Diana.

Prince William accused @BBCNews of failing his mother Princess Diana and poisoning her relationship with Prince Charles after an inquiry found a journalist for the broadcaster deceitfully obtained an #interview with her in 1995. Prince Harry tonight said: “our mother lost her life and nothing has changed” because of practices like this.