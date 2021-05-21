Princes William castigates BBC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Princes William and Harry have issued personal statements in response to the findings of an independent investigation that found then-BBC journalist Martin Bashir “deceived and induced” to secure an interview with their mom, the late Princess Diana.
Prince William accused @BBCNews of failing his mother Princess Diana and poisoning her relationship with Prince Charles after an inquiry found a journalist for the broadcaster deceitfully obtained an #interview with her in 1995. Prince Harry tonight said: “our mother lost her life and nothing has changed” because of practices like this.