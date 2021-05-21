close
Fri May 21, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2021

Solution to tribal people’s problems assured

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
BARA: Awami Muslim League (AML) central vice-president Dilshad Khan Afridi has said that AML leadership can solve problems of the tribal people.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said that AML chairman and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed wanted to bring the ex-Fata areas into the national mainstream.

He said that steps were being taken for the development of Bara subdivision. Dilshad revealed that the party had a special plan for the development of the tribal areas like the rest of the country.

Awami Muslim League provincial president Abdul Badshah Afridi and local elders also spoke on the occasion.

