Official vows to solve people’s problems

MARDAN: Newly appointed Commissioner Mardan Division Syed Jabbar Shah on Thursday said that he would try to solve the basic issues of people with the cooperation of journalists.

This he said while speaking to a delegation of Mardan Press Club at his office. The delegation, led by general secretary Muhammad Riaz Mayar, also included vice-president Bakht Muhammad, former joint secretary Shah Hussain Hoti and Falak Sher.

The commissioner said that people of Mardan are hardworking, cooperative and hospitable, adding that in the past too, he had served the people of Mardan.

He said that it is the responsibility of the administration to provide facilities to the people, adding that practical steps would be taken regarding encroachments and other issues in Mardan.