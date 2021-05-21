CS assures steps to meet needs of Provincial Health Services Academy

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz on Thursday said that all possible steps would be taken to meet the needs of the Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA).

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the PHSA, the chief secretary stressed that serious efforts were required to further improve the performance of the academy and enhance its capacity.

Director General PHSA Dr. Janbaz Afridi gave a detailed briefing about the performance of the academy, said a handout.

The chief secretary appreciated the performance of the academy and assured all possible support for the immediate fulfillment of the infrastructure needs of PHSA and further enhancement of its capacity.

He expressed his satisfaction over the training courses imparted to paramedical and nursing staff of the entire province in line with latest needs, and said that nursing and paramedical institutes were working effectively.

The chief secretary directed that steps should be taken to set up nursing and paramedical colleges in the merged districts. On the occasion, he also planted a sapling in the premises of the academy.