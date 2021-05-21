Thai diplomat visits Jaulian heritage site

HARIPUR: The chief of mission of Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad visited the world heritage site of Jaulian in Khanpur here on Thursday.

He was accompanied by his family members and the embassy staff on the occasion. The sub-divisional officer of Khanpur Museum, Nawazud Din, briefed the envoy and his entourage about the history, preservation efforts, and future plans with regard to new excavation work on new sites on the directives of the provincial archaeology department.

The envoy, while recording his views in the visitors’ book, expressed satisfaction over the KP government’s preservation efforts of sacred places of the Buddhist religion. He also appreciated PM Imran Khan’s vision of promoting religious tourism, which he said would help strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries. Jaulian was constructed between the 2nd and 4th centuries in the early days of Buddhist expansion out of the Indian subcontinent in the ancient state of Gandhara.