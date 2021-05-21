TNFJ demands reconstruction of holy shrines

PESHAWAR: The Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) Pakistan on Thursday called for the reconstruction of the holy figures shrines in Saudi Arabia.

The demand was made as the day was observed on the directives of the TNFJ chief Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah al-Mausavi. Rallies were staged in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Parachinar, Hangu, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mardan, Orakzai and other districts.

The speakers called for the reconstruction of the shrines which were pulled down in Jannatul Baqi in Madina and Jannatul Mouallah in Makkah almost 95 years back.

The TNFJ district council took out a rally from Imambargah Master Ghulam Haider Khan on the Church Road in Kohati Gate in Peshawar. The party KP chapter chief Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Abbas Ali Kiyani, Syed Azhar Ali Shah Kazimi, and other leaders led the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mosa Raz Raza al-Hussain, said the holy shrines in Saudi Arabia were pulled down on the 8th of Shawaal in 1926. He said the Muslims all over the world were disturbed at the act and had called for their reconstruction during all these times.

Syed Gazanfar Ali Shah said the reconstruction of the shrines of the holy figure in Saudi Arabi was an issue that concerned the basic human rights which should be resolved.

The gathering which was arranged while complying with the standard operating procedures enforced by the government to stem the coronavirus cases spread, passed a number of resolutions as well.

These called for taking up the reconstruction of shrines issue at the diplomatic level, opposed unnecessary curbs on azadari (mourning), extended full support to the government in curbing acts of terrors and reposed full confidence in the leadership of Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah al-Mausavi.