Dandalla can bounce back at Haydock

HAYDOCK: Royal Ascot heroine Dandalla can get her career back on track with victory in the EBF British Stallion Studs Cecil Frail at Haydock.

Karl Burke’s filly looked a potential superstar in the making when destroying her rivals in the Albany Stakes at the showpiece meeting last summer. The daughter of Dandy Man was not thought to be at her best when following up in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket the following month — although that form looks better than it did at the time, given the runner-up Fev Rover has since finished third in the 1000 Guineas.

Dandalla was a little disappointing on her final juvenile appearance in the Cheveley Park Stakes, while any of thoughts of a potential Guineas bid were ended by a seventh-placed finish on her return to action in the Fred Darling at Newbury.

However, that run will have served a purpose in blowing away any cobwebs, and she is expected to be more at home back over six furlongs on Merseyside. If Burke’s charge can get back on the winning trail, a return to Royal Ascot for a tilt at the Commonwealth Cup could be on the agenda.

The Martyn Meade-trained Lone Eagle can rediscover winning ways in the British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood. The Galileo colt won his final three starts as a juvenile — completing his hat-trick with a Group Three success in Newmarket’s Zetland Stakes in October.

Roger Varian’s filly won at Salisbury and Haydock in September of last year, but came up short in France in her hat-trick bid.