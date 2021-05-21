Remaining PSL matches ‘good to go’ in Abu Dhabi

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that it has received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government to stage the remaining 20 Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Abu Dhabi.

The PCB was expected to hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later on Thursday to give them an update about the progress made as well as to finalise all details, which will be shared in due course.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go.

“We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event. “The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course.

“I take this opportunity to thank my staff for their untiring efforts and hard work that included sacrificing their Eidul Fitr holidays in an effort to ensure the PCB honours its commitment to its fans to hold the remaining matches of the tournament in June.

“The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world.”

The news was met with jubilation across the country as it #HBLPSL6 became one of the top Twitter trends in the country. Islamabad United, a PSL franchise, tweeted the PCB statement with the caption: “Blessing your timeline with good news.” A day earlier, the scheduled departure of players to the UAE was reportedly delayed, sources told Geo News.

The PSL was suspended “with immediate effect” on March 4 after seven players tested positive for the coronavirus, the PCB had said. The Twenty20 competition, had started on February 20.

The seven players included Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed, England’s Tom Banton and Mohammad Faizan, who represents Lahore. Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian withdrew from the competition over fears of catching the virus and planned to fly out on Thursday.

The coronavirus proved yet another hurdle for the Pakistan Super League, which is now in its sixth edition but was held entirely in Pakistan for just the first time last year. Previous editions were hosted wholly or partially by the United Arab Emirates over security fears following the deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.