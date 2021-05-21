close
Fri May 21, 2021
Vaccinated Pakistanis

Newspost

 
May 21, 2021

Pakistan has vaccinated close to four million people. This number includes only two percent of the country’s population. More than two months have passed since the vaccination process started in the country.

In order to vaccinate every citizen, the authorities need to set up mobile vaccination centres in every city and village. They should also make it mandatory for every single citizen to get vaccinated. Otherwise, all our efforts will go in vain.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

