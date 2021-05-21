Additional charges

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Pakistan has decided to charge an additional Rs600 on domestic flight tickets. The amount includes Rs100 as security charges and Rs500 as embarkation fee. In this era of sky-rocketing prices and the dwindling aviation sector, our airlines are doing a commendable job by encouraging customers to travel by air at discounted rates on domestic routes.

But this increase of Rs600 will surely hurt the airline industry and a majority of passengers will be discouraged. Instead of giving some relief like the airlines did, the CAA has increased the overall air fare. The authorities concerned are requested to withdraw this increase immediately.

M Asif

Karachi