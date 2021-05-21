Ban on guns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
On May 19, a nineteen-year-old boy in Kabal, Swat died when he accidently shot himself while making a TikTok video. The authorities concerned should penalise the display of guns on all entertainment videos.
They should also take relevant steps to engage young people in productive activities.
Nauman Khan
Swat