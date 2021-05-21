close
Fri May 21, 2021
May 21, 2021

Ban on guns

Newspost

 
May 21, 2021

On May 19, a nineteen-year-old boy in Kabal, Swat died when he accidently shot himself while making a TikTok video. The authorities concerned should penalise the display of guns on all entertainment videos.

They should also take relevant steps to engage young people in productive activities.

Nauman Khan

Swat

