close
Fri May 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 21, 2021

Nine civilians killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

World

AFP
May 21, 2021

KANDAHAR: At least nine people were killed on Thursday when a roadside bomb struck their vehicle in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province, officials said, the latest violence in a region that has seen weeks of intense fighting.

Helmand’s deputy governor Baryalai Nazari told AFP that women and children were killed in the blast, in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah.

Attaullah Afghan, head of Helmand provincial council, confirmed the toll. No group has claimed responsibility, but the Taliban and Afghan government forces clash regularly on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah—more frequently since May 1, when the United States began the final phase of its troop withdrawal.

Latest News

More From World