Auction of Nawaz’s assets set in motion

SHEIKHUPURA: The auction of an 88-kanal (11 acres) tract of land belonging to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was set into motion in Sheikhupura on Thursday, a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed three petitions filed to prevent the auction.

According to Geo News, no bidder had arrived yet at the Municipal Hall auction area while members of the five-member committee constituted by Sheikhupura Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joeya were present at the site and were inviting people to participate in the bidding process.

If fewer than three people participate in the bidding process, the auction would be deemed to have been cancelled.

The authorities have fixed the schedule rate at Rs7 million per acre. Deputy Commissioner Joeya said the amount collected from the auction would be deposited in the national exchequer.

One of the petitioners claimed during the IHC hearing a day earlier that he had purchased the land from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo in 2014, but since Sharif was arrested he could not get the land transferred in his name.

On Wednesday, the IHC dismissed the petitions seeking to stop the auction of the property and declared them as non-maintainable. The decision said that the IHC could not hear the case under Section 199, when the petitioners had other forums for relief. The litigants should have filed the application to the trial court to stop the auction, it added.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the decision against the auction in the Tosha Khana reference. The three separate petitions were filed by Mian Iqbal Barkat, Aslam Aziz and Muhammad Ashraf Malik through their counsel Qazi Misbah to the IHC.