Ex-MP Mike Hill breached sexual misconduct rules

LONDON: Former Labour MP Mike Hill would have faced a suspension from the Commons for breaking Parliament’s sexual misconduct rules had he not quit his Hartlepool seat in March.

An Independent Expert Panel (IEP) found former Hartlepool MP Hill committed two breaches of the rules in relation to his behaviour towards a woman in both his parliamentary office and his flat. Hill resigned as an MP before the panel could impose a sanction for his behaviour.

But the IEP report said that had he not resigned “we would have likely considered recommending the sanction of suspension from the House”.

The IEP was considering an appeal following a report by the Parliamentary Commission for Standards which found Hill had acted in breach of Parliament’s Sexual Misconduct Policy in respect of one of the three allegations made by the woman.

Both Hill and the woman appealed and the IEP found that he had actually breached the rules in two of the three allegations. The first allegation was that on two occasions he made “uncalled-for and unwelcome physical contact” with the woman and “initiated a sexual act without consent”.

The second allegation – rejected by the Parliamentary Commissioner but upheld by the IEP – was that Hill “came up behind” the woman on many occasions in his Westminster office and “touched her inappropriately”.

A third allegation, that the woman was victimised and discriminated against, was not upheld. Hill told the IEP he was “mortified” by the panel’s decision and reflected that he had got himself “into a stupid situation of my own making” but continued to deny the allegations.

Sir Stephen Irwin, chairman of the IEP has said: “The sub-panel took a very serious view of his conduct, and had he remained a Member of Parliament, a significant sanction would have been under consideration.

“In the light of his resignation, however, the sub-panel concluded that no available sanction met the facts of this case and the specific circumstances of the Responder. They therefore did not impose or recommend a sanction.”

Hill was notified of the panel’s decision to reject his appeal on March 5 and he resigned on March 16. Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has decided that Hill should be denied a parliamentary pass as a former member.

Hill’s resignation led to the Hartlepool by-election, which saw Labour lose the seat to Tory Jill Mortimer. An employment tribunal has also been held into the case, with a decision likely to be made towards the end of June.