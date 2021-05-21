Prince William receives his first Covid jab

LONDON: The Duke of Cambridge has received his first Covid jab as the vaccine rollout across the country continues.

William, 38, was photographed being injected on Tuesday by NHS staff at London’s Science Museum where Health Secretary Matt Hancock was also inoculated.

The duke is the latest member of the royal family to make public their decision to have the vaccine and he follows in the footsteps of the Queen and Prince of Wales. In the past he has spoken out in favour of the vaccine, hailing the “monumental” success of the major jab programme and expressing his desire to have his first dose.

William contracted Covid last spring and was able to carry on with telephone and online engagements while he was treated by royal doctors but was reportedly hit “pretty hard” by the virus and at one stage struggled to breathe.

The image of William receiving his jab was posted on his official social media accounts with the words: “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.” William, who is left-handed, is pictured receiving his jab in his right arm after rolling up the sleeve of his top.

It is understood he received the vaccine that was available at the centre – it is not known which one he was given or if Kate, 39, has received her first vaccination.

The vaccine programme in England is now offering jabs to people aged 34 and over while in Northern Ireland and Scotland those aged 30 and above can be inoculated.

The Department of Health and Social Care said on Wednesday that health services across the UK had administered 57.8 million vaccines, including 36.9 million people with their first dose – or 70.2 per cent of the adult population.