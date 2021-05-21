Sindh opens vaccines for all adults as cases surge again

Ag APP

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The Sindh province on Thursday announced that all individuals aged above the age of 18 can get vaccinated from today as Pakistan’s daily coronavirus infections returned above the 4,000 mark after nearly two weeks.

According to the Sindh health department, any person above 18 years of age, who holds a CNIC, student visa, or work permit, is eligible to get vaccinated. The provincial government has established a large vaccination unit at Expo Centre Karachi — the city’s main convention centre — which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week “to enable all those who were unable to get Covid vaccine during business hours to get inoculated against Covid-19”.

The Sindh health department urged all staff and general practitioners at private hospitals, including doctors, paramedics, and nurses to get vaccinated as soon as possible. “Refusal to do so puts the community at large at risk and would result in strict administrative action,” it warned.

The development came as the national tally of active Covid-19 cases was 66,282 after 4,207 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. Single day deaths were 131, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Some 4,958 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 4,517 of whom were deemed critical. Around 540 ventilators were occupied.

The national Covid positivity ratio in the same period was 8.22 per cent. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals. According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the per cent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher per cent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 890,391 cases were detected, while the death toll was 19,987.