Jannat-ul-Baqee restoration demanded

Islamabad : On the call of Quaid-e-Millat Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi against demolition and desecration of holy Islamic monuments, the restoration of the first ‘Qibla’ in Jerusalem was celebrated with renewed commitment. On this occasion, mourning rallies were organised by Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya, says a press release.

Protests were held at Press Clubs and public places during which reconstruction of the shrines of the daughter of the Prophet (SAAW) buried in ‘Jannat-ul-Baqee’ and ‘Jannat-ul-Moallah’, Hazrat Syeda Fatima Zahra (S.A.), Ahl-e-Bait Athar (A.S.) Ummahatul Momineen, Hazrat Khadijatul Kubra (S.A.), Hazrat Ayesha, Hazrat Hafsa and Sahaba Kabar (R.A.), Hazrat Usman (R.A.), Imams of Ahl-e-Bait (A.S.), Sardar Jannat Imam Hassan (A.S.), Imam Zain-ul-Abidin (A.S.), Imam Baqir (A.S.), Imam Jafar Sadiq (A.S.) was demanded.

On this occasion, they also condemned blocking of social media pages and channels seeking restoration of Jannat-ul-Baqee and the attacks on Palestine.

The Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya while addressing the protest said that the demolition of Jannat-ul-Baqee and Al-Aqsa Mosque were linked to the Zionist aggression.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of demolition day of ‘Jannat-ul-Baqee’, processions were taken out in Rawalpindi a march was organised on Murree road in which Shia-Sunni brethren joined hands.