Corona claims 8 more lives, 336 get infected

Rawalpindi: Another eight deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district along with reporting of 336 new cases of the disease from the region in the last 24 hours show the severity of the third wave of the outbreak is still intact.

The death of another eight patients from the region has taken the death toll to 1,683 while confirmation of 336 new patients positive in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 103,483. It is important that the number of cases reported in the last 24 hours was the highest from the region in a day after May 9.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the positivity rate of COVID-19 from ICT has been showing a downward trend yet still it was recorded as 6.0 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Many health experts believe that to bring the positivity rate below five per cent, there is a need of following SOPs strictly by individuals though, in almost all markets in the region, one can witness violations of the SOPs. A huge number of visitors can be witnessed without face masks in wholesale and retail markets in the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that another five patients died of COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours while 237 new patients have been reported from ICT. The virus claimed three lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 99 new patients have been reported from the district.

Death of five COVID-19 patients from the federal capital in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from ICT to 740 while three deaths caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken death toll from the district to 943.

On Thursday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 872 of which 56 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 816 were in home isolation.