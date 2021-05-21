Go ahead given for professional exams

Islamabad : The National Command and Control Centre, the country's COVID-19 nerve centre, has allowed the holding of professional examinations and tests in the country.

In a tweet, the minister said the nationwide organisations and private entities could contact the ministry for permission to hold those exams.

He added that for that permission, the details of exam centres and the number of students sitting exams were to be shared with the ministry along with the promise of compliance with the standard operating procedures.

“If all arrangements are satisfactory, permission [for exams] will be given promptly,” he added.

A day earlier, the NCOC allowed the reopening of schools for in-person learning in districts, where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than five per cent.

The schools in other districts will reopen on June 7.

The NCOC reviewed the virus prevalence in the country in detail and decided that all SSC and HSSC exams will be held after June 20, while professional and non-professional exams would take place on a case-to-case basis depending on recommendations of the ministry of education.