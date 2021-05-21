Willis to be remembered during Pak-England ODI

ISLAMABAD: Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham will turn blue on July 13 during the third One-Day International between Pakistan and England in memory of former pacer Bob Willis, who died of prostate cancer in December 2019.

The effort is to raise money for the Prostate Cancer fund. “Hopefully a lot of fans would turn up to contribute for the noble cause, wearing blue,” Willis widow Lauren Clark said in an interview with UK-based newspaper.

Clark and Willis’ brother David has launched the Bob Willis Fund with an aim of raising awareness about the disease and improving its early diagnosis.