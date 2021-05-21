India to play extra games in SL to ease virus losses

COLOMBO: India have agreed to play more games on a tour of Sri Lanka in July to help overcome the national board´s financial losses from the coronavirus, a top official said Thursday.

Sri Lanka will also ask other visiting teams to play extra games to boost television revenues, said Shammi Silva, who was re-elected as Sri Lanka Cricket president on Thursday.

India were to play three Twenty20 internationals in Sri Lanka but have added three one-day internationals.

"India agreed to double the number of matches in their upcoming tour and this means we will get more revenue from television rights," Silva told reporters.

He did not say how much the board had lost from tours cancelled last year but said similar requests to play more matches will be made to other teams.