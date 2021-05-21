PCB looking for full-time Head of Women’s Cricket

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started looking for a full-time Head of Pakistan’s Women’s Cricket.

The PCB says the person for the post will be responsible for short-term and long-term planning for the growth of women’s cricket, from grassroots to the top level, implementation of strategies to develop an effective domestic structure at the cricket association, city cricket association and club levels.

“The role also requires the person to provide guidance in the scheduling and execution of international fixtures of women’s sides across different levels,” PCB said.

Urooj Mumtaz has held the position since September 2019 as an additional charge along with her national women’s chief selector duties.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to serve as the interim head of women’s cricket,” Urooj said. “Being a former player and captain of the national women’s team, I am extremely passionate about the women’s game and have served the role with utmost dedication with an aim to positively impact and drive a change in women’s cricket in the country.

“Overall, Pakistan women’s cricket has made significant strides in the right direction and I look forward to work in unison with the upcoming head of women’s cricket, in my role as the chief selector, to further enhance and uplift the sport,” she added.