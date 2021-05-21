Amir says he isn’t going to play for England

LAHORE: Retired Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has dismissed rumours of him representing England in the future.

The 29-year-old said in an interview that some people were “obsessed with him getting a UK passport. I have left Pakistan cricket but I won’t represent any other country. I don’t know how can people just assume, who tells them that I’m just leaving tomorrow to play in the Indian Premier League, how is that possible?” he said.

“Nothing of this kind is happening. I have a UK residence card as my wife is from there. Even if I get a passport from UK, it is my right as my wife is from there, my kids are British and they will study there,” he added.

There have been reports that Amir would be playing for England and then IPL after getting British citizenship.