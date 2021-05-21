New service at Hutchinson Ports

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the country’s state-of-the-art deep-water port, welcomed a new regular shipping service brought by the consortium comprising of Global Feeders, Sinokor, Heung A, and Sea Lead, a statement said.

The service would provide much-needed extra capacity for Pakistani exporters through non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs) as well as mainline operators. This service includes five ships operating on a weekly basis.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan General Manager and Head of Business Unit Raymond Chan said, “Pakistan’s economic growth in future substantially counts on international trades, especially exports.”

Hutchison Ports Pakistan was always at the forefront of introducing groundbreaking service offerings that create seamless trade links for Pakistan. “CSC/SIS-II is another cornerstone we reached to bring vast arsenal of Pakistan’s tradable commodities to the world,” he added.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan has been persistently uplifting trading connectivity of Pakistan, by not just attracting and handling at world-class productivity the biggest container ships the country has ever received, but also investing on state-of-the-art technologies in cargo handling and logistics. The organisation is constantly recognised by local and international shipping community on incredible agile performance as well as customer-centric services.