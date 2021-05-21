Gold rates rise Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs108,550 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs772 to Rs93,064. In the international market, gold rates increased by $16 to $1,870 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,420 per tola. Price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,217.42.