Honda Atlas selects IBM Systems

KARACHI: IBM and GBM Pakistan, an IBM Business Partner, on Thursday announced that Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan has selected IBM Systems and IBM Storage solutions to run its real-time planning solution, based on SAP S/4HANA.

The move was designed to enhance customer experience across Honda Pakistan’s 35 dealerships in the country and boost its after-sales services.

Honda Pakistan Vice President Maqsood-ur-Rehman Rehmani said, “In just a few years, rapid economic growth in Pakistan has caused dramatic changes both in the competitive landscape and consumer expectations.”

Through the deployment of IBM Power Systems, Honda Pakistan would benefit from optimised performance and real-time planning. It also was able to drive up server utilisation and reduce its spending on power and cooling in its data centre. IBM Pakistan Country General Manager Asif Ahmad said, “In a growing sector like the automotive industry in Pakistan, digital transformation and implementation of new technologies such as IBM Power Systems and IBM FlashSystem storage determines how much data can be stored and how fast it can be transmitted, processed and accessed.” GBM Pakistan Country General Manager Saqib Ahmad Khan said, “We are delighted to be announcing yet another landmark IT project, this time for a leading automotive company, Honda Pakistan.”